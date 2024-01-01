Advertisement
Serie A breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
TOP SERIE A NEWS
Politano hoping Osimhen sticks with Napoli; welcomes Di Lorenzo U-turn
AC Milan waiting on final response from Atletico Madrid striker Morata
Juventus open talks with Borussia Dortmund attacker Adeyemi
Fulham, AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza
LATEST SERIE A NEWS
Torino rival Wolves for Southampton striker Adams
DONE DEAL: Lugano swoop for Inter Milan wing-back Zanotti
Zenga impressed by Inter Milan keepers Sommer, Martinez
Materazzi ponders Motta impact at Inter Milan
Roma swoop for Aussie keeper Ryan
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Joshua Zirkzee & Man Utd: Why he's the right No9 signing to launch a new era
Bologna defender Calafiori makes clear Arsenal ambitions
DONE DEAL: Zirkzee excited joining Man Utd
Leicester encouraged in pursuit of Juventus attacker Soule
Ex-Man Utd defender Varane agrees Como contract
Nottingham Forest in talks for Fiorentina defender Milenkovic
Lazio coach Baroni delighted landing Arsenal wing-back Tavares
DONE DEAL? Lazio announce signing Arsenal wing-back Tavares
Lazio president Lotito willing to go higher for Man Utd forward Greenwood
Napoli president De Laurentiis: Solidarity with Donald Trump
Taremi: Inter Milan move a dream come true
Inter Milan president Marotta delighted with new Inzaghi contract
Napoli signing Buongiourno posts Torino farewell
DONE DEAL: Oristanio leaves Inter Milan for Venezia - 'I'm here for Mr Di Francesco'
Motta agent: There were other offers beyond Juventus
Besiktas signing Immobile posts Lazio farewell: A privilege to be your captain
Conte explains first Napoli signings; early preseason impressions
DONE DEAL: Bestikas pull off stunning Immobile coup
Man Utd pair Varane, Martial locked in talks with Cesc's Como
