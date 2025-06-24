Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals retirement plan after 'most tiring season of my life'

Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened up regarding his retirement plans after the 'most tiring season' of his impressive career.

The 36-year-old played a key role for Inter last season as they ultimately failed in their pursuit of silverware, making 51 appearances across all competitions.

Mkhitaryan’s current deal with the Italian giants is set to expire at the end of next season and he is already looking to the future.

Speaking to La Reppublica in an interview, Mkhitaryan said: "I said that this is the most tiring season of my life, with three competitions.

“And that I don't know how much I have left to play. I don't rule out anything, but I know I still want to go on the pitch. I have a one-year contract with Inter, if they don't kick me out I'll stay (laughs). I don't want to retire with the regret of having done it too early."

He also confirmed that Inter would be the final club in his career. He explained: "After Inter I'll stop. I don't want to lower the level, I won't go back to play in Armenia. And destinations like Arabia don't interest me.

“With all due respect, I love football for the game, not for the money. When I wake up, I want to train and show what I'm worth."