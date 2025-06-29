Stuttgart, Fiorentina rival Burnley for Brentford midfielder Onyeka
VfB Stuttgart are interested in Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.
TalkSPORT says Stuttgart are eyeing the Brentford midfielder this summer.
The 27-year-old is contracted to the Bees until 2027.
In addition to VfB Stuttgart, Burnley and Fiorentina have also expressed interest in Onyeka.
The Nigerian already had a taste of the Bundesliga last season (27 caps for his country). He played 31 of a possible 32 games for FC Augsburg.