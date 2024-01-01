Advertisement
Conference League latest - Football news coverage, team updates, transfer news & rumours
Europa Conference League
Batistuta: I'd bet on Fiorentina and Beltran
Fiorentina captain Biraghi: I'm close to fans after this ECL disappointment
Fiorentina coach Italiano says Commisso talks planned over future
Fiorentina captain Biraghi: This Europa Conference League final all about revenge
Race for the Scudetto: Nicola does it again with Empoli; Napoli disaster; bravo Gasp & Atalanta
Man Utd FA Cup shock shakes up Euro places
DONE DEAL: Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe joins St Mirren
Fiorentina coach Italiano delighted edging Cagliari in 5-goal thriller: I'm happy
René Meulensteen exclusive: What Liverpool fans (& players) can expect from Arne Slot
Chelsea ace Palmer: Victory at Forest proved our spirit
Buffon backing Fiorentina and Atalanta for European glory
Chelsea boss Pochettino: Training ground atmos now transformed
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde talks Bayern Munich rumours and Mendilibar success
Liverpool boss Klopp: Emery incredible for Villa
Marinakis promises 'big dreams' for Forest; celebrates Olympiakos ECL success
LaLiga Matchday 35 Preview: Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Cadiz all face crunch tests
Aston Villa boss Emery: We can be proud of long Euro run
Aston Villa captain McGinn: We're absolutely gutted
Aston Villa boss Emery accepts Olympiakos defeat: We must learn from this
Lucas Beltran proud with decisive penalty as Fiorentina reach Europa Conference League final
Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez could make Olympiacos clash
Olympiacos boss Mendilibar: First clash with Emery was 20 years ago
Olympiacos midfielder Iborra has Villa warning for teammates
Moyes unhappy with West Ham exit announcement
Prandelli adamant Serie A trio can reach Euro finals
