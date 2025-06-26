Tribal Football
Inter Milan up bid for Parma striker Bonny

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan have upped their offer for Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Inter president Beppe Marotta has confirmed their interest in the Frenchman on multiple occasions since the end of last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a firm offer of €24m has now been lodged. 

Inter's previous offer of €22m plus bonuses was rejected by Parma earlier this week.

Nerazzurri management see Bonny, 21, as ideal cover for Marcus Thuram, particularly with Marko Arnautovic leaving this summer.

