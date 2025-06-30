João Pedro "is now flying to the US" to complete Chelsea move in time for CWC clash

João Pedro "is now flying to the US" to complete Chelsea move in time for CWC

Chelsea signing João Pedro is flying to America to sign his contract as he prepares to join the Club World Cup squad.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Pedro in a deal worth in excess of £50M as they beat the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal for his signature this summer. Now, Pedro is due to undergo a swift medical in America this week after flying from Brazil to the States as confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Monday afternoon.

“Understand João Pedro is now flying to the US in order to formally complete his move to Chelsea!

“João and his agents are on the way for final part of medical tests and then deal until June 2032 will be signed.

“He’ll be already available for FIFA Club World Cup.”

The move follows an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign their English winger Jamie Gittens for £55m on Saturday and Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30M as manager Enzo Maresca invests heavily in his attack ahead of the new campaign. While Pedro will join the Club World Cup side, Jamie Gittens has already featured for Borussia Dortmund so won’t be available for the Blues.

Pedro arrives after delivering 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 matches over a two-year spell at Brighton in which he established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in the Premier League. The Brazilian international has agreed to sign a contract until 2032 with the club and will likely be announced this week ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Palmeiras this weekend.