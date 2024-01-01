Advertisement
Ex-Villa boss Smith: Watkins suffered from imposter syndrome; credit O'Kelly
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
DONE DEAL: Real Valladolid sign LAFC winger Biuk
Chelsea launch bid for Atlanta defender Wiley
Ex-Liverpool, Barcelona star Suarez: My football flame is going out
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer talks up MLS option: But Saudi...?
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Beavers on Newcastle radar
Palace defender Richards full of praise for Ream amid Fulham doubts
Brighton midfielder Leonard on Copenhagen radar
Barcelona great Messi: Why you see me walking in games
Inter Miami go for departing Man Utd defender Varane
Crystal Palace plan bid for Atlanta star Almada
Giroud: Why it was right time to leave AC Milan and Europe
Al Ittihad president Al-Haili: Messi surprised me turning down so much money
Barcelona great Messi: Who was my most intense rival...?
Man City chairman Khaldoon calm about exec departures
Thiago Messi: I want to play with Yamal at Barcelona
Inter Miami open talks with departing Man Utd defender Varane
Messi leaves Rosario Central disappointed
Morata wants Atletico Madrid exit over Simeone rift
LA Galaxy go for Barcelona striker Lewandowski
Messi: Pep's Man City best team in the world
Charlotte move for Fulham defender Ream
LAFC goalkeeper Lloris: Postecoglou pushed me aside at Tottenham
Buchanan full of pride after first months with Inter Milan
