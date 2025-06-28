Arsenal reignite Ademola Lookman interest

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as they seek to bolster their attacking line up this summer.

The 27-year-old is understood to be looking for a new challenge and is keen on a return to the Premier League after three years with Atalanta.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Lookman will be available this summer for a reported fee of €50 million (£43m/$59m) plus add-ons.

His report adds that the Nigeria international is ‘dreaming’ of a return to England with Arsenal and Liverpool both interested.

Juventus are also keeping tabs on his situation should Lookman change his mind but it would likely have to be for a lower fee.