Arsenal reignite Ademola Lookman interest
Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as they seek to bolster their attacking line up this summer.
The 27-year-old is understood to be looking for a new challenge and is keen on a return to the Premier League after three years with Atalanta.
According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Lookman will be available this summer for a reported fee of €50 million (£43m/$59m) plus add-ons.
His report adds that the Nigeria international is ‘dreaming’ of a return to England with Arsenal and Liverpool both interested.
Juventus are also keeping tabs on his situation should Lookman change his mind but it would likely have to be for a lower fee.