Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Jadon Sancho to Fenerbahce deal OFF after Jose Mourinho intervention
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Bayer Leverkusen in talks with €35 million-rated Florian Wirtz replacement

Arsenal reignite Ademola Lookman interest

Alex Roberts
Arsenal reignite Ademola Lookman interest
Arsenal reignite Ademola Lookman interestAction Plus
Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as they seek to bolster their attacking line up this summer.

The 27-year-old is understood to be looking for a new challenge and is keen on a return to the Premier League after three years with Atalanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Lookman will be available this summer for a reported fee of €50 million (£43m/$59m) plus add-ons.

His report adds that the Nigeria international is ‘dreaming’ of a return to England with Arsenal and Liverpool both interested.

Juventus are also keeping tabs on his situation should Lookman change his mind but it would likely have to be for a lower fee.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLookman AdemolaArsenalAtalantaSerie AFootball Transfers