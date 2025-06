Newcastle United are interested in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

The Italy international has emerged as a major summer market target for the Toon.

Il Corriere della Sera says Newcastle are in contact with Atalanta for Scalvini.

And La Dea management have responded by informing Newcastle that Scalvini can leave for €40-50m.

Scalvini has a deal with Atalanta to 2028 and came through the club's youth system.