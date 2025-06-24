Flamengo winger Wesley: I know about Roma, Juventus interest

Flamengo winger Wesley says he's aware of interest from Roma and Juventus.

The young Brazilian is with Fla at the Club World Cup in the USA this month.

And he could be on the move after the tournament, with both Roma and Juve keen.

Asked about the situation, Wesley told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "My dream is to play in Europe at least once in my career.

"I'm happy in Brazil now and I'm focused on Flamengo and this wonderful adventure we're experiencing at the Club World Cup: we want to do well and move forward as far as possible."

He added, "I know about the interest of Roma and Juventus, but it's not yet the time to think about the future."