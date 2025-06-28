Wolves, Forest challenge Napoli for AC Milan midfielder Musah

AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah is being linked with a return to England.

The former Arsenal junior is expected to leave Milan this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Serie A champions Napoli are keen, while La Gazzetta dello Sport says Wolves and Nottingham Forest are also interested.

Milan want €25m to sell the USA international and have already rejected a €23m offer from Napoli since the end of last season.

The midfielder's contract with the Italian giants runs until the summer of 2028.