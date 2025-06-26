Inter Milan goalkeeper Sommer: We're here to win Club World Cup

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer says the players fancy themselves to win the Club World Cup.

The Swiss kept a clean sheet as Inter defeated River Plate 2-0 on Wednesday.

Sommer told DAZN: "Today was a very important match, River Plate are a tough team in duels.

"The Champions League is over, this is another tournament: it's nice to play this type of match, it wasn't easy but we did very well.

"We are here to win the Club World Cup, the season has been very long but we are playing to bring the trophy home."