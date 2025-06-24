Ex-Verona coach Bocchetti: Coppola can succeed at Brighton

Former Verona coach Salvatore Bocchetti is confident Diego Coppola will impress at Brighton.

Coppola was sold by Verona to the Seagulls last week.

Bocchetti worked with Coppola last season and told the Athletic: "He is physically strong and reads the game very well, but he is also surprisingly fast for his size, a combination that makes him very effective in defence.

"He is a strong player. He arrives in the most prestigious league in the world and joins a great club. I am sure that, with his professionalism and open mind, it will be easy for him to improve further. This is certainly a big step forward in his career."

He also said: "Even some big Serie A clubs were interested, but I think this is the best choice for him, and also for Brighton.

"I am very attached to him, because I have seen him grow. I have nothing but positive things to say about him."