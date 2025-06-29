Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis set for busy 24-48 hours with signing and sale push
Real Betis are set for a busy 24-48 hours in the transfer market.

Yesterday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Betis are selling Jesús Rodríguez. Serie A club Como has won the tug-of-war for the attacking winger.

The 19-year-old's price tag comes to €22.5m plus €5.5m in bonuses. The talent is expected to undergo his medical examination early next week.

Romano also reports that Real Betis has finalizsed a replacement for Rodríguez.

It's about Rodrigo Riquelme - who is being brought in from  Atlético Madrid. The 25-year-old will be bought and sign a contract until the summer of 2030.

Atlético Madrid have negotiated a resale clause.

