Man Utd open talks with Club Brugge midfielder Jashari as AC Milan make bid

Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari's agents are in talks with Manchester United.

Jashari, 22, was named last season's Jupiler Pro League Player of the Year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brugge want €40m to sell the midfielder this summer and has already rejected an offer from AC Milan.

The Rossoneri's bid was for €23m plus €7m bonuses - so falling well short of Brugge's valuation.

United, meanwhile, are in talks with Jashari's agents, says the Mirror about a move to Old Trafford. The youngster has already resisted approaches from Fulham and West Ham since the end of last season.