Tribal Football

Manchester City breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Manchester City
Palace determined to keep hold of Wharton
Palace determined to keep hold of Wharton
Chelsea join battle for Rennes wonderkid Doue
Wolves boss O'Neil delighted with Man City raid for new set-piece coach
Doyle delighted with permanent Wolves deal
Spain coach De la Fuentes: Rodri? Ballon d'Or now!
Euro 2024: Rodri named best player, Yamal wins best young player award
Man City ready to trigger Olmo clause before deadline
Wolfsburg resists Man City pressure for Pejcinovic
Alvarez addresses Man City exit claims
Man City make new contract offer to Ederson amid Al Nassr attempt
Man City SHOCKER! Alvarez rejects new contract offer and demands sale
Corinthians chief Alves confirms Balotelli contract talks
Orenburg chief: Man City offered €3M for Gürlük
Rodri assures Man City fans amid Real Madrid rumours
Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceiling
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Man City striker Delap
Manchester City's True Grant set to go on loan
Man City's Rodri ducks Real Madrid rumours: It's about Euros final
Gomez proud following David Silva path from Man City to Real Sociedad
DONE DEAL: Gomez leaves Man City for Real Sociedad
Benfica receive new PSG, Man Utd offers for Neves
Olmo sends direct message to Man City, Barcelona
Man City striker Delap passes Ipswich medical
Carvajal: Rodri would be perfect for Real Madrid
Ze Roberto on next Brazil coach: Ferreira or Man City boss Guardiola
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Manchester City page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Manchester City - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Manchester City news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.