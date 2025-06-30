Father of Luis Henrique: He'll quickly adapt at Inter Milan

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
The father of Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique says he'll soon show his best form.

The Brazil international is in his first weeks with the Nerazzurri at the Club World Cup having joined from Olympique Marseille.

Ronaldo Tomaz told GloboEsporte: "Seeing him play in a World Cup, with the Inter shirt, is a great emotion. Inter is a team that we have only seen on TV. Today my son is there. Seeing my son reach this level, after so much effort, is a great gratification. He deserves it."

On new coach Cristian Chivu, Tomaz also said: "It's a new moment, in a new club, with new teammates... It's normal that it takes a bit of time to adapt, but I'm sure he'll get over this phase quickly.

"I spoke with him and I see that he is extremely focused on living this new chapter of his career to the fullest. We are confident that against Fluminense we will see him more relaxed on the pitch."

