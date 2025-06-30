Contract talks begin between Arsenal and Eze ahead of huge summer move

Arsenal have made contact with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as they attempt to snap up the winger this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly pulled out the race to trigger Eze’s £68M release clause amid firm interest from North London rivals Arsenal who see the England international as their top target this summer. It is not clear why Tottenham have taken a step back in their pursuit of Eze but the door is now open for the Gunners as journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that contact has been made.

“Arsenal have made contact with Eberechi Eze’s camp over the weekend.

“Contacts are taking place for Crystal Palace star with #AFC informed on deal conditions.

“Tottenham remain also keen on Eze.”

Interestingly, Eze is believed to be an Arsenal fan, which could also help to get this deal done as the deal swings in favour of manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal are searching for an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left-hand side and Eze, who is proven himself countless times in the Premier League looks to be the perfect option to do that.

Eze produced 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 matches during the 2024-25 campaign and his large release clause can be paid in installments if necessary. However, Arsenal are compliant with financial rules and are more likely to pay the amount in full to secure his services without the need to worry about the future cost of the deal.