The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans

Interest in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen increases amongst English clubs; Real Betis are still pushing for Antony; Not only AC Milan for Oleks Zinchenko. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Advertisement Advertisement

Interest in Ter Stegen increases amongst English clubs with now Man City in the mix

Interest from English clubs in ter Stegen is growing. After Chelsea and Man United had already made enquiries about the German goalkeeper in recent weeks - as reported in the latest The Insider update - Man City have now added him to their shortlist.

Chelsea asked for info on ter Stegen before entering negotiations for Mike Maignan, while Man United continue to consider him as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, whose future remains uncertain. Now, Man City are monitoring ter Stegen as they evaluate options, especially with Ederson’s situation still unclear.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, under contract until 2026, could leave after the Club World Cup. Clubs from Saudi Arabia, as well as Champions League teams in Europe, have shown strong interest in him and are in contact with his entourage. This could open the door for a potential move involving ter Stegen.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are preparing for the future. The arrival of Joan Garcia as a possible new first-choice goalkeeper is pushing ter Stegen to consider offers from the Premier League. Although no decision has been made yet, the scenario around his future is becoming more open.

Real Betis are pushing for Antony despite financial challenges

Real Betis are making strong efforts to bring Man United winger Antony back to Spain this summer. The Spanish club, despite its financial constraints, are looking for ways to make a deal happen. Man United, on their part, have set an initial price tag of €50m for Antony, but negotiations could lower the final fee to around €35m.

Several European clubs – Como included – have already shown interest in the player, making the race more competitive. However, Real Betis are hoping to use a loan deal, as they did last year, to secure the winger.

The idea is an outright loan agreement that could include some of the player's salary being covered by United. Antony, for his part, is open to accepting a significant reduction in salary to help make the move possible, practically eliminating the part that would be due to Man Utd.

He is interested in coming back to the Verdiblancos, which are doing their best to overcome their financial limitations to secure him. Although it will not be an easy negotiation, Betis are fully focused on this deal, also trying to create a creative transfer formula to convince Man Utd.

Top clubs are monitoring Porto RB Martim Fernandes

Several big clubs across Europe are closely watching Martim Fernandes, the 19-year-old right-back currently at Porto. The young defender is representing the Portuguese team at the Club World Cup and has been making a strong impression with his solid performances during the entire season.

Napoli have recently asked for information about the right-back, seeing him as a promising option for the future. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal have been following him for almost a year, keeping a close eye on his development and evaluating every step he takes. Both clubs consider him a player with great potential and a bright future.

Man City have also joined the other interested clubs: Pep Guardiola has added Fernandes to his list of talents to watch and is monitoring him closely, hoping to understand if he can fit into their long-term plans. Although he is still very young, Martim Fernandes has already attracted a lot of interest from top clubs across Europe.

Porto are well aware of the rising attention: the right-back, on his part, is focused on doing well with his current team but in the background, many big names are already planning their moves for the Portuguese defender.

Arsenal stepped up interest in Gittens, with Chelsea always in the race

Arsenal are now making concrete steps in their pursuit of Jamie Gittens, as the English club is exploring new attacking options for the summer transfer window. After understanding that Nico Williams’ wage demands are too high and with the Spanish winger now in talks with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Gunners have decided to shift their focus.

Kenan Yildiz from Juventus is a target, but the Italian club is working on a contract renewal and has no intention to sell him this summer unless very high offers are made. That’s why Gittens is becoming one of Arsenal’s priorities. The Borussia Dortmund winger is highly appreciated by Mikel Arteta, and internal discussions are ongoing. Dortmund’s asking price is around €60 million.

Chelsea are still in the race: the Blues tried strongly to sign him before the Club World Cup and already have a long-term agreement in place with the player, valid for seven years. However, Arsenal are now ready to increase the pressure in the coming days, hoping to understand the conditions for a potential deal.

Talks are still at an early stage, but Arsenal are serious about Gittens and could move quickly if the right opportunity arises. The battle between Chelsea and Arsenal is heating up.

Not only AC Milan for Zinchenko: Atletico Madrid are following the Arsenal player

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one to watch this summer window. AC Milan have recently explored the possibility of signing him as a defensive option, especially if Theo Hernandez leaves the club. But the Rossoneri are not alone in the race.

Atletico Madrid also have Zinchenko on their shortlist. The Spanish club is considering him alongside Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) and Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) as they look to strengthen the left-back position. Zinchenko has only one year left on his contract with Arsenal, and AFC are open to selling him for a fee in the region of €15m.

His annual salary could be a challenge for some clubs, but Atletico Madrid have a good relationship with the player's entourage, with ongoing contacts for over six months. While no official talks have taken place between Atletico and Arsenal so far, the Spanish club are expected to move quickly if conversations with the player's camp continue positively.

Zinchenko, for his part, is open to a new challenge, and other clubs could also enter the race in the coming weeks.