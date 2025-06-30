Inter manager Chivu on CWC delays: Weather? I hope a decision is made before it starts

Inter Milan manager Christian Chivu has opened up on the Club World Cup delays and how it could affect his players.

This week Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca questioned the choice of the United States as host of the Club World Cup as he branded the two-hour weather delay in his team's round-of-16 win over Benfica as "a joke." Now, Inter Milan and Fluminense will face off in the round of sixteen today to determine who will face either Manchester City and Al-Hilal in the next round.

However, Chivu spoke at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team's clash and admitted that he is concerned about huge delays which will affect the performances of his squad.

“Weather? I hope a decision is made before it starts. If we arrive and they tell us to wait two hours it becomes difficult because it is not something that can be postponed from one minute to the next, it is about how and how much we eat.

“How much we drink. We are professionals and to express ourselves for 120 minutes we have to be ready. I hope that by tomorrow we will be clear to understand if there could be an alert and take the responsibility of deciding without affecting the game and the players.”

Inter will take on Fluminense at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte where conditions in are very hot, as well as humid. The extreme weather in America is a huge problem both for fan safety and player performance which takes a huge knock when players face major delays. This will cause major concern over the World Cup next year where international sides could face large delays that could damage the tournament.