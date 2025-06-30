Sucic: Inter Milan teammates have welcomed me really well

Petar Sucic has enjoyed his first weeks with Inter Milan.

The midfielder has impressed in the Club World Cup, having joined at the end of last season from Dinamo Zagreb.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Repubblica: "It's a wonderful group. When you're new, you fear that someone might look at you with suspicion, but instead they welcomed me really well.

"At Inter I want to test myself on a new level, on multiple fronts. That's why I'm here. Before coming I spoke with my national teammates: Kovacic, Brozovic, Perisic. They told me to pack my bags.

"They give me tips on life in Milan, but I don't have a house yet, we left immediately. As soon as I signed, I received a nice message from Lautaro."

Let Modric sign for AC Milan

On the prospect of Croatia teammate Luka Modric joining AC Milan, Sucic added, "Let him sign.

"Until then, I won't call him. For ten years I've watched his football, challenging him would be great.

"When I was little I studied him, Iniesta, Xavi, Busquets. I liked Arsenal's game. But I don't want to imitate others. I'd like to be remembered for who I am."