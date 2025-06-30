Tribal Football
Most Read
Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed
Aston Villa find replacement for wantaway Martinez
Chelsea agree Joao Pedro deal
Liverpool ready to offer winger in Marc Guehi deal

Sucic: Inter Milan teammates have welcomed me really well

Carlos Volcano
Sucic: Inter Milan teammates have welcomed me really well
Sucic: Inter Milan teammates have welcomed me really wellInter Milan/X.com
Petar Sucic has enjoyed his first weeks with Inter Milan.

The midfielder has impressed in the Club World Cup, having joined at the end of last season from Dinamo Zagreb.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Repubblica: "It's a wonderful group. When you're new, you fear that someone might look at you with suspicion, but instead they welcomed me really well.

"At Inter I want to test myself on a new level, on multiple fronts. That's why I'm here. Before coming I spoke with my national teammates: Kovacic, Brozovic, Perisic. They told me to pack my bags.

"They give me tips on life in Milan, but I don't have a house yet, we left immediately. As soon as I signed, I received a nice message from Lautaro."

 

Let Modric sign for AC Milan

On the prospect of Croatia teammate Luka Modric joining AC Milan, Sucic added, "Let him sign.

"Until then, I won't call him. For ten years I've watched his football, challenging him would be great. 

"When I was little I studied him, Iniesta, Xavi, Busquets. I liked Arsenal's game. But I don't want to imitate others. I'd like to be remembered for who I am."

Mentions
Serie ASucic PetarModric LukaInterAC MilanDin. ZagrebArsenal
Related Articles
Wolves, Forest challenge Napoli for AC Milan midfielder Musah
Father of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka: AC Milan want him
AC Milan director confirms Modric signing: The first question Luka asked me was...