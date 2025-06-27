Krol: Fun to see Lukaku and Nunez together in Napoli's attack

Napoli hero Ruud Krol is backing their move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Napoli and Liverpool are this week in advanced talks over a deal for the Uruguay international, who has already approved the transfer.

Reflecting on Nunez's potential arrival, Krol told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The desire is to build a very strong group, capable of defending the title of Italian champion and perhaps trying again to get the fifth scudetto in the club's history.

"It's still June, the market hasn't started yet, but we're talking about players of enormous quality, therefore ambitions: (Kevin) De Bruyne has already arrived; (Noah) Lang, Nunez and (Sam) Beukema are the main objectives. I simply imagine the centre-forward duo, (Romelu) Lukaku with Nunez, and I'm amazed at the thought of seeing them play together. It would be fun.

"Will this be a more difficult year? And for this reason (coach Antonio) Conte needs technical guarantees, a group of players that allow change. You can't win with only eleven athletes and Napoli is very clear about this need. They are moving very well, they know that the appointments every three or four days will take away energy.

"But they are also aware of what has been built in recent years, it is a heritage that President De Laurentiis is cultivating."