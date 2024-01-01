Advertisement
Eredivisie breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
Eredivisie
Roma swoop for Aussie keeper Ryan
AZ Alkmaar signing Parrott posts farewell to Tottenham
DONE DEAL: Martin happy as Southampton land AZ defender Sugawara
CLOSER? Arsenal reach terms with Ajax for Setford
West Ham, Marseille invited by Ajax to make Bergwijn offer
Inter Milan ahead of Everton, Feyenoord for Tessman
Arsenal make first offer for Ajax goalkeeper Setford
Ex-Spurs striker Parrott delighted joining AZ
Agents for Van den Berg push Liverpool to enter PSV negotiations
Spurs agree to sell Parrott to AZ
René Meulensteen exclusive: Van Nistelrooy's new Man Utd job a bit strange; he wanted me at PSV!
Arsenal eyeing Ajax goalkeeper Setford
Man Utd boss Ten Hag lunches with Van Nistelrooy and Hake
Go Ahead Eagles announce Hake exit: Good luck in Manchester!
DONE DEAL: Girona (& Man City) win race for Misehouy signature
Man Utd, Arsenal linked with Feyenoord goalkeeper Bijlow
Liverpool boss Slot fighting to convince Van den Berg
Slot turns to Everton and Man City to add to Liverpool staff
Atletico Madrid defender Hermoso happy with Inter Milan offer
Liverpool defender Van den Berg excited by PSV interest
Man Utd, Arsenal revive plans for Ajax striker Brobbey
Dutch fans to dominate England Euros semi
Ten Hag strengthens hold at Man Utd: Now it all depends on Ashworth...
Man City, Anderlecht eyeing free agent Misehouy
Ajax accept Ten Rouwelaar's wish for Man Utd move
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
