Cassano: With Rino, Italy will reach the World Cup

Antonio Cassano is happy for former teammate Rino Gattuso after he was named Italy coach.

Cassano believes the AC Milan cult hero can get the Azzurri's World Cup qualifying campaign back on the rails.

The former Milan and Roma star said on Viva el Futbol: "I heard from him, I wish him good luck. It's the best choice that could have been made, he's a great coach and in the last eight years he's been in six different countries, coaching complicated teams like Marseille, Valencia, Napoli. He has a great personality and great ideas.

"In interviews he keeps saying that today a Gattuso in his team wouldn’t play. I always tell him that a Gattuso, if you have to go to war, is always useful. But he has clear ideas, I am convinced that it is the best choice. I start from the assumption that the national team is not valid, but I am convinced that with Rino we will go to the World Cup.

"I hope so and he deserves it, both as a coach and as a person. And then we Italians deserve it. I don’t want to think negatively, I want to think that Rino will make it."