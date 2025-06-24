Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Juventus ready to offer Man United TWO players in Jadon Sancho swap deal
Man United 'make contact' with Chelsea over £52 million flop

Cassano: With Rino, Italy will reach the World Cup

Carlos Volcano
Cassano: With Rino, Italy will reach the World Cup
Cassano: With Rino, Italy will reach the World CupLaLiga
Antonio Cassano is happy for former teammate Rino Gattuso after he was named Italy coach.

Cassano believes the AC Milan cult hero can get the Azzurri's World Cup qualifying campaign back on the rails.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Milan and Roma star said on Viva el Futbol: "I heard from him, I wish him good luck. It's the best choice that could have been made, he's a great coach and in the last eight years he's been in six different countries, coaching complicated teams like Marseille, Valencia, Napoli. He has a great personality and great ideas.

"In interviews he keeps saying that today a Gattuso in his team wouldn’t play. I always tell him that a Gattuso, if you have to go to war, is always useful. But he has clear ideas, I am convinced that it is the best choice. I start from the assumption that the national team is not valid, but I am convinced that with Rino we will go to the World Cup.

"I hope so and he deserves it, both as a coach and as a person. And then we Italians deserve it. I don’t want to think negatively, I want to think that Rino will make it."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupSerie ACassano AntonioGattuso GennaroAC MilanNapoliAS RomaMarseilleValencia
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Arsenal threaten Chelsea Gittens plans; Man City join Ter Stegen battle; Prem push for Fernandes
AC Milan hero Dida happy with Allegri return
Buffon key man in choosing Gattuso for Italy job over Mourinho