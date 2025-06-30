Vieri: Chivu right coach for Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri is convinced Christian Chivu can build on the work of predecessor Simone Inzaghi.

Vieri also insists the cycle at Inter is far from over.

He explained to Sky Italia: "At Inter there is not a new cycle, but a new coach.

"The players are more or less always the same. With Inzaghi the Nerazzurri had four important and very beautiful years, with two Champions League finals lost but still reached.

"Now there is a young coach like Chivu, who will have his ideas and who will need to be given a bit of time. Inter is always strong, I expect a great year in the league and then we will also do well in the Champions League.

"The team is super strong in my opinion."

Vieri added, "It was said that Inter is old, so now they go and take young people. It's right like this, you have to mix experience and youth. Inter's directors are very good at taking players."