Napoli and Liverpool barter over €65M fee for Nunez as personal terms are discussed

Napoli and Liverpool are now negotiating over a €65M fee for striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez tallied just seven goals this season, having lined up just once in the Premier League due to his inconsistencies in front of goal. The Uruguayan has prioritized a move to the Stadio Maradona as Serie A champions Napoli continue to talk to the striker who clearly is not wanted by manager Arne Slot.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the two sides are in deep discussions over a fee for the 25-year-old whose future looks ever likely to be under manager Antonio Conte.

“Negotiations continue between Napoli and Liverpool for Darwin Nunez.

“Initial request in excess of €65m but Napoli are trying to work on deal structure and feasibility of the whole package.

“Nunez wants the move, as reported last week. Personal terms being discussed.”

Liverpool would want to recoup a significant portion of the fee they’ve paid Benfica for the forward, which is said to be around £85M. If the Premier League champions can recoup the majority of that fee and reinvest it elsewhere, then it would be an excellent piece of business from the club.

If the money is re-spent, then Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak look to be top of their wish list. Napoli boss Antonio Conte is said to be a fan of Nunez and with his move imminent,t there is no doubt that the Reds have moves in place to instantly replace him.