Tudor: Juventus will enjoy experience facing Man City

Juventus coach Igor Tudor says they will face Manchester City with confidence.

Juve and City meet on Thursday with the winner to qualify from their Club World Cup group as leaders.

Tudor said: "We worked on all aspects to get to the match in the best possible way: we evaluated who to play, given that we played two demanding matches and it is important to understand who can play for the whole match and who can come on at their best.

"It is a beautiful match to play, for those who played more it was three days of recovery, the others pushed. There is a great desire to do well, there is great energy; already by going through to the next round we have achieved the first mini-objective and this makes us feel good. We want to win, you cannot play to draw. Tomorrow we take to the field to win, you do not prepare matches to draw."

Heat will be factor

On how Juve will tackle City, Tudor also said: "The heat will affect both, the time and temperature are not the best for playing football, Guardiola is right when he says that we won't be able to push ourselves to the max. We arrive differently to Manchester City: they made many changes between one and the other, we fielded the same eleven.

"Tomorrow we will certainly change something, but we want to play a serious match and win, fielding the players who can help us achieve these objectives. Next opponents? We must only think about tomorrow's match, which will be a beautiful match to play. I saw the lads motivated, eager, everyone wanted to play.

"Those who don't play from the start are disappointed, because everyone wants to play these matches. Manchester City are a team that has dominated for years, led by the best coach in the world. It will be a match in which we give everything, we will play our football, they will play theirs and we will see the final result."