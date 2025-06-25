New Sao Paulo coach Crespo: What I learned from Ancelotti

New Sao Paulo coach Hernan Crespo was happy to talk up Carlo Ancelotti at his presentation this morning.

The Argentine played for the Brazil coach while with AC Milan.

And Crespo said of the Italian: "It's difficult to find a player who speaks badly of him. I don't even know if they exist."

Crespo also was on Ancelotti's staff at PSG.

He continued: "Carlo taught me that you don't just have players in front of you, but people. He helped me understand that you can have a good relationship without losing your authority."

But Ceespo added, "I will not be Carlo, nor Bielsa. I am Crespo."