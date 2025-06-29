Serie A giants register interest in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi

Juventus and Roma have both registered an interest in Bournemouth centre back Marcos Senesi, according to several reports in Italy.

According to DAZN and Sport Mediaset transfer pundit Orazio Accomando, Roma and Juventus are weighing up bids for the 28-year-old.

Senesi’s current deal with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of next season and the club are said to be willing to cash in this summer.

Bournemouth have already lost Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and Illia Zabarnyi looks set to follow suit and join PSG sometime in the near future.

Spanish side Real Soceeidad are also said to be interested but now concrete offer has yet been made for the Argentinian.