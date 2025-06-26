Genoa wing-back Norton-Cuffy proud playing for Arsenal legend Vieira

Genoa wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy appreciates playing for coach Patrick Vieira.

Norton-Cuffy joined Genoa last year from Arsenal and admits he's delighted playing for Gunners legend Vieira.

He recalled to the Athletic: "My first conversation with him was during a team technical meeting .

“Everyone knew who he was, but he came in shaking everyone’s hand. I had never met him before, but he stopped and said, ‘Are you okay, Brooke? I’ve heard a lot of good things about you’.”

The Grifone fullback also spoke about when he found little space, underlining however the trust that his coach gave him and the understanding in listening to him: "I asked to speak with him with some coaches it's not possible, but he was more than happy to speak to me.

"He told me what I had to work on, to be patient, that he thought I was a good player and that I would have my chance. He maintained this position and when my opportunity presented itself, I seized it."