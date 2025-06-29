Bologna move first for AZ's son of a gun Van Bommel

Serie A outfit Bologna have reportedly opened the bidding war for 20-year-old AZ winger Ruben van Bommel.

According to De Telegraaf, the number nine of the Serie A has submitted an offer worth €15 million for Van Bommel, which AZ rejected as the bid did not meet their demands.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ruben van Bommel, son of 79-time Netherlands international Mark van Bommel, joined AZ on a free transfer from hometown club MVV Maastricht. The right-footed left winger appeared in 33 matches across all competitions for AZ during the 2024/25 season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

With their bid, Bologna are trying to win a race which includes several Serie A and Premier League clubs, according to De Telegraaf.

The 20-year-old Van Bommel was part of the Dutch U21 side that made the semi-finals of this year's Under-21 European Championships. The winger provided an assist in the final group stage match against Ukraine before being sent off in the quarter-final against Portugal.

Van Bommel is under contract with AZ until 2027. The Alkmaar club will appear in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League later this month.