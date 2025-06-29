Bologna move first for AZ's son of a gun Van Bommel

Tribal Football
Bologna are reportedly interested in AZ's Ruben van Bommel
Serie A outfit Bologna have reportedly opened the bidding war for 20-year-old AZ winger Ruben van Bommel.

According to De Telegraaf, the number nine of the Serie A has submitted an offer worth €15 million for Van Bommel, which AZ rejected as the bid did not meet their demands.

Ruben van Bommel, son of 79-time Netherlands international Mark van Bommel, joined AZ on a free transfer from hometown club MVV Maastricht. The right-footed left winger appeared in 33 matches across all competitions for AZ during the 2024/25 season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

With their bid, Bologna are trying to win a race which includes several Serie A and Premier League clubs, according to De Telegraaf.

The 20-year-old Van Bommel was part of the Dutch U21 side that made the semi-finals of this year's Under-21 European Championships. The winger provided an assist in the final group stage match against Ukraine before being sent off in the quarter-final against Portugal.

Van Bommel is under contract with AZ until 2027. The Alkmaar club will appear in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League later this month.

Ruben van Bommel's recent statistics
