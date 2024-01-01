Tribal Football

Rooney hands Athletic Bilbao winger Williams huge compliment
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
Mutu: Ronaldo's big dream at Al Nassr...
Al Ettifaq coach Gerrard: I'd reject Chelsea and Real Madrid all over again; sign Messi?
Mbappe: I'm not joining Real Madrid to continue Ronaldo's story
Cristiano Ronaldo and elimination from Euro 2024: "We deserved more"
Sir Alex Ferguson: Cristiano Ronaldo will quit after Euros
Brandon Aguilera permanently departs Nottingham Forest
Didi Hamann criticizes Ronaldo over 'embarrassing' tears on the pitch after crucial penalty miss
John Terry furious over BBC’s disrespectful penalty caption for Cristiano Ronaldo
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France struggle to find shooting boots as Ronaldo raises questions
Georgia shock Portugal to reach Euros last 16
Real Madrid greats Ramos, Ronaldo pay tribute to Nacho
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Napoli ace Kvaratskhelia hopes for Ronaldo chat as Manna jets in
Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: Agnelli blundered with Ronaldo and Marotta
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Portugal impress, Czech regret & Group E set for epic end
Portugal defeat Turkey to reach Euros final 16
Czech Republic striker Chytil enjoys Ronaldo dig
Juventus keeper Szczesny step away from joining A-Nassr
Man Utd hero Mata: Ronaldo different to what people think
Real Madrid great Hierro named new sporting director of Al-Nassr
Ronaldo targets Casemiro, Nacho for Al-Nassr
Cedric Soares: My thoughts on Arsenal's future; what I told Gunners teammates about Ronaldo; my playing future
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea sell to fund Osimhen deal; Man City identify De Bruyne successor; Why Conte agreed to Napoli
