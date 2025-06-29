Bryan Mbeumo's Man United salary offer revealed

Man United have reportedly offered transfer target a bumper salary in an effort to persuade him to leave Brentford and move to Old Trafford.

The-25-year-old is understood to be incredibly keen on making the switch although the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

Brentford recently rejected United’s latest offer of £62.5 million including add-ons but the move is still expected to happen by next Tuesday, according to The Sun.

Mbeumo will put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £180,000 a week, making him one of the best paid players at the club.

Tottenham have also registered an interest with Thomas Frank pushing for a reunion but Mbeumo has informed them he only wants to join United.