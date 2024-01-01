Tribal Football

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr apologises to Brazil fans after Copa exit
Paraguay coach Garnero: It's difficult to accept Vinicius Jr's behaviour
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr delighted with 2-goal display in Brazil win
Vidal dismisses Ballon d'Or chances for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr
Endrick: Not the time to discuss Real Madrid
STUNNER! PSG table staggering €250M contract offer to Vinicius Jr (plus more!)
Clemente: They wanted to kick Vini Jr out of Real Madrid
PSG make attempts for Vinicius Jr and Yamal
Arsenal attacker Martinelli: Vinicius Jr best player in the world
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr: This club has given me so much!
The Regista - Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich tactical review: Ancelotti midfield masterclass & his attacker's freedom
The Regista - Real Madrid vs Man City tactical review: Ancelotti regret as visitors felt Walker absence
