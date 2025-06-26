Chivu pleased with Inter Milan victory over River Plate

Inter Milan coach Cristian Chivu was left pleased after their Club World Cup win against River Plate earlier today.

Inter won 2-0 thanks to goals from Francesco Pio Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni.

Chivu said afterwards: "The team played a real game and wanted to advance to the next round. In the first half we suffered from their intensity and pressure, while in the second half we went more vertical and managed to win, advancing to the round of 16.

"We will play on Monday night, another battle awaits us: we will have to recover our physical and mental energy and be ready for the next opponent."

Keeping Esposito?

On Esposito, he also said: "If I'm not mistaken, it's his birthday soon, he'll have to offer a dinner or something... I'm happy for him, it wasn't an easy match to manage but he played a great game, just like his teammates.

"I never look far away. I always try to find solutions and give everyone the chance to feel important and to find energy, ambition and character.

"We'll see in the future, right now we're thinking about what we have to do here at the Club World Cup: it's a real and important competition, we want to honor it in the best way possible".