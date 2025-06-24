DONE DEAL: Inter Milan sign outright Roma midfielder Zalewski
Inter Milan have signed permanently Roma midfielder Nicola Zalewski.
After last season's loan, the Poland international has seen Inter trigger a €6.5m permanent option in the original deal.
Zalewski featured in 17 games in all competitions for Inter after arriving in January.
He also made a second-half substitute's appearance for Inter in their Champions League final defeat to PSG.
The Nerazzurri announced his outright transfer on Monday night.