Fiorentina next: Al-Nassr announce Pioli departure

Stefano Pioli has left his coaching position with Al-Nassr.

The former AC Milan coach has terminated his contract with the Saudi Pro League club today.

Pioli has now freed himself up to take charge of Fiorentina, with talks now at an advanced stage. The Viola have moved for Pioli after Raffaele Palladino's surprise exit at the end of last season.

Al-Nassr announced this morning: “Al Nassr Club Company announces that Mr. Pioli and his Staff are no longer the acting technical staff of the first team.

"We would like to thank Mr. Pioli and his staff for the dedicated work carried out during the past season."

Due to red-tape, Fiorentina must wait until July 3 to confirm Pioli's appointment.

In Tuscany, Pioli will sign a three-year contract, with a salary of around €3m.