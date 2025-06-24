Why Juventus' move for Jadon Sancho is the perfect deal for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho of Chelsea seen celebrating during the ceremony after the UEFA Conference League Final

With the transfer window having been open for business again for a short while now, pre-season hurtling into view and games less than a month away for most clubs, timing is everything in terms of rubber-stamping deals for new players.

Manchester United remain one club ready, willing and seemingly able to get some decent business done, as Ruben Amorim looks to transform his squad from last season's also-rans to European contenders.

Another long, hard season ahead for Manchester United?

It's certainly a tall order, and if the Red Devils don't hit the ground running, it could be another long, hard road ahead.

However, the Portuguese has always maintained that with the right playing staff in place, his team will be going places.

One United player that will almost certainly be going places - just not with his current employers - is Jadon Sancho.

After signing on a season-long loan at Chelsea during 2024/25, it appeared that Stamford Bridge would be his new permanent home.

Just three goals and four assists after 33 games later, the Blues - perhaps understandably - decided that the 25-year-old was surplus to requirements and actually paid £5m to send him back to Manchester rather than sign him permanently.

Sancho's stunning fall from grace

That's some fall from grace for a player who cost the Red Devils a whopping £73m back in the summer of 2021.

What's interesting too is that Sancho's numbers show that actually he's not been as bad as many perceive.

For example, his 85.2% pass accuracy was one of the best in the entire Chelsea squad last season, and by way of comparison, the much-celebrated Cole Palmer could only manage 77%.

Jadon Sancho Radar Graphic 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

66.7% shooting accuracy is more than reasonable, even if an improvement could be made on his 12.5% shot conversion rate.

​Perhaps the area that did let him down, and may be the reason why both Man Utd and Chelsea have turned their noses up at his continued employment with them, is his lack of defensive nous and application.

Losing six of 13 tackles attempted isn't good enough, nor is attempting only that amount across over 30 games. It speaks of a player not willing to get involved or 'putting sweat on the shirt.' Ditto making just two interceptions in that time.

Juventus could come to United's rescue

Help may soon be at hand in the form of Serie A giants, Juventus, however.

According to various reports in the Italian press, the 'Old Lady' have reignited their interest from a year ago, and this time they have a trump card to play.

Both Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz could form part of any negotiation tactic and, given that both Sancho and Vlahovic's contracts are up in a year's time, it makes sense for both clubs - and players - to try and work out a deal.

The Serbian's credentials are impressive too.

15 goals and four assists in 40 games saw him head the scoring charts with the Bianconeri, whilst just being one assist behind Khephren Thuram's total of five, the most in the squad.

​Vlahovic's stature and eye for goal make him ready-made for the Premier League and, with respect, he is more mobile than United's current incumbents, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom disappointed and flattered to deceive throughout the 24/25 campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic recent stats Flashscore

Hojlund's four league goals and Zirkzee's three (both in 32 games played) are numbers that do not belong in any Premier League side, no matter how badly the collective is playing as a whole.

Whether a potential hire of Vlahovic would see one or both attackers leave for pastures new is a moot point at present, though it would be hard to see at least one of the trio getting a game if Vlahovic does make the move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Throwing Douglas Luiz into the mix is an interesting one, too.

Vlahovic and Luiz have huge points to prove

At Aston Villa, the Brazilian was the man who made things tick. Who could be relied upon to grab games by the scruff of the neck and bring everyone up to his level.

And yet at Juventus, he's a nobody. A parody of his former self. A player who has never been able to stamp his mark on the club despite his best efforts.

One assist (in a friendly) in 27 games played, and of which just seven - including the friendly - were as a starter, is a decent indicator of how far the 27-year-old's star has fallen.

Douglas Luiz recent stats Flashscore

However, one can't deny his obvious competitiveness in the middle of the field, something that United have sorely missed of late.

34 ball recoveries, nine successful tackles from 15 attempted and winning the vast majority of the one-to-one duels taken part in is a sign that the competitive fire is a long way from burning out.

Not to mention a stunning 90.4% pass accuracy from an attacking central midfield berth.

Players are often never better than when they've got a point to prove, and given that all three of Sancho, Vlahovic and Luiz need to do just that, don't be at all surprised to see this one get over the line.