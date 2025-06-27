Augusto: Chivu bringing 'nastiness' to Inter Milan play

Inter Milan wing-back Carlos Augusto is confident the players are fast adjusting to the system of coach Cristian Chivu.

Inter are into the round of 16 at the Club World Cup under their new coach.

And Augusto told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "We've had little time to work, but we know each other so deeply that it doesn't take much to connect, even if we change something. The mister makes us feel good together and is gradually bringing slightly different ideas than before.

"There's more verticality on stolen balls, more pressure when we lose possession, maybe even more nastiness, which is what you saw against River. This is also important, to fight without fear of committing fouls: we're trying to feel freer from this point of view too because then we have the technique to make the difference."

Give Luis Henrique time

The wing-back also commented on new Inter teammate and fellow Brazilian Luis Henrique.

Augusto added: "Luis Henrique? I read, he would be the Brazilian Brazilian and I would be a little more Swiss (laughs).

"Maybe that's the case, but we are both proud of our origins. And then let's give Luis time: he has the shots of a great player, a true Brazilian in fact."