Ex-Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham poised to join Besiktas

Former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is reportedly on the verge of joining up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Turkish giants Besiktas.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the 27-year-old is on the verge of agreeing a move to Turkey that would be an initial loan with an option to buy.

Abraham doesn’t appear to have a future at Roma having spent last season on loan with AC Milan where he had limited game time.

The striker played just 1757 minutes across 45 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.

Besiktas are understood to be keen on offloading veteran forward Ciro Immobile in order to facilitate the deal, with Abraham seeking guarantees he will be their first choice striker.