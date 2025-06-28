Meret agrees new contract with Napoli

Alex Meret has signed a new contract with Napoli.

The Italy goalkeeper played a major role in Napoli's Scudetto triumph last season.

Napoli have announcede that Meret has extended his contract until the summer of 2027. His previous deal was due to expire at the end of June.

Meret joined Napoli six years ago from Udinese, having spent the previous season in 2018 on-loan.

He has played 212 competitive matches for Napoli and kept 73 clean sheets.