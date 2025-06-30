Gyokeres furious with Sporting CP president Varandas; ready to BLANK preseason call

Viktor Gyokeres intends to BLANK the start of Sporting CP's preseason training.

The Sweden striker is demanding he be sold this summer and has been left furious with Sporting president Frederico Varandas insisting he will only leave for their asking price.

Varandas has denied claims Gyokeres can leave for €60m and insists the striker has been informed of the price he can be sold.

Sporting have granted Gyokeres an extra week off before he is expected to return for preseason, but Record says the striker has no intention of showing up.

Gyokeres has spoken directly with Varandas to make clear how angry he is with the situation and is threatening to speak publicly unless Sporting soften their stand.

Watching developments across Europe are the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and PSG, all of whom are keen on the centre-forward.