Real Murcia in advanced talks with agents for Genoa outcast Balotelli

Fallen Spanish club Real Murcia are in talks with Mario Balotelli.

Former Primera outfit Real Murcia now compete in the Tercera Division and The Sun says they're now in talks with agents for veteran striker Balotelli.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Manchester City and Inter Milan striker is tied to Genoa, but appears set to leave after managing just six appearances last season.

Murcia president Felipe Moreno held a meeting with Balotelli's advisors in Madrid and is now discussing a move with the club's sporting director Asier Goiria.

Murcia are in the Primera Federacion Group 2 and pull gates regular of over 25,000 at their Estadio Nueva Condomina.