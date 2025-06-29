Toulouse set Cresswell price with Sunderland, Atalanta among scramble

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Meusel
Toulouse expect major offers to arrive for their England U21 defender Charlie Cresswell.

The former Leeds prospect just helped England win the U21 Euros final.

And The Sun says Toulouse will seek £18m to part with Cresswell, 22, in the coming months.

Sunderland are keen on Cresswell, who's deal runs to 2028.

In Italy, Atalanta and Como are also interested, with Roma and Napoli also expressing interest this past season. 

