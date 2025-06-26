Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem

Juventus and Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a deal for winger Jadon Sancho, but his wages are too high for the Italian side.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, paying a £25M transfer fee for the England international would not be a problem for Italian sides, however the salary is seen as a stumbling block as it is far too high for the winger who had not been at his best over the past few seasons.

According to Sky Italy, Juventus will hold talks with Sancho's representatives imminently to try and negotiate a deal whilst Napoli's interest has gone quiet after sporting director Giovanni Manna expressed his concern over Sancho’s high wages this week.

Chelsea chose to pay a £5M penalty fee to opt out of their obligation to sign the 25-year-old who scored for the Blues in the Conference League final. A move to Borussia Dortmund was also halted due to his wages, which must be lowered if he is to make his move away from United this summer.

Romano suggests that no proposal has been sent to Sancho or Manchester United yet but a £25M fee seems agreeable for both sides, it is just Sancho’s wages that are stopping the move from happening. United have already forked out £62.5million to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are looking at a similar deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo but must first sell players like Sancho to allow the deals to happen over the next few months.