Championship breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, scores and videos
Championship
Wolves eyeing Sheffield Utd pair
Wolves identify Kilman replacement
Fulham, AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza
Blackburn wary of Everton interest for Szmodics
Prem clubs queue as Leeds willing to sell Summerville
DONE DEAL: Chambers delighted signing for Cardiff after Villa exit
Jebbison explains Bournemouth choice: Good morals, good values, good traits
Ipswich in advanced talks to sign Burnley keeper Muric
Greaves confident settling quickly at Ipswich
Hull midfielder Philogene on brink of Villa return
Fulham, Sheffield Utd linked as Oxlade-Chamberlain granted Besiktas transfer
DONE DEAL: Ipswich land Hull defender Greaves
Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth land Portsmouth whizkid Mottoh
Cardiff set to sign Chambers from Aston Villa
Mark Lawrenson exclusive on Oxford job: Maxwell, Deano & being told to 'get stuffed'!
Wednesday boss Röhl welcomes Brighton keeper Beadle
DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Bournemouth midfielder Rothwell
Villa, Ipswich target Philogene joins Hull squad in Turkey
DONE DEAL: Luton boss Edwards welcomes Walters from Arsenal
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Sheffield Utd attacker Jebbison
Ex-Man Utd striker McNeill delighted with Sheffield Wednesday move
Villa move to re-sign Hull winger Philogene
DONE DEAL: Millwall sign Tottenham defender Tanganga
Sherwood: Walker rejected Zidane and Dugarry for Blackburn
