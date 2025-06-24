AC Milan ready €30m bid for Tijjani Reijnders replacement

AC Milan are reportedly readying a bid for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari as they step up their pursuit of a replacement for Tijjani Reijnders.

Reijnders left the San Siro to join Man City in the mini transfer window ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup following AC Milan’s failure to qualify for European football next season.

The Italian giants are now stepping up their pursuit of a replacement and are readying a €30m bid for Jashari, 22, according to Belgian outlet HLN.

Jashari had previously been linked with moves to Man United and Fulham but is understood to have turned them both down over ‘concerns’ regarding the project.

Jashari, who just won the Belgian Pro League Player of the Year and Belgian Young Player of the Year, scored four goals and provided five assists in his 52 games across all competitions last season.