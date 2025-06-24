Club World Cup: Inter Milan v River Plate predictions, best bets and odds

Group E from the FIFA Club World Cup goes down to the wire with just two points separating top and bottom. Current leaders River Plate play second-placed Inter Milan on Thursday, and Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse previews.

It's crunch time in the United States as the Club World Cup 2025 reaches a thrilling final round of matches from the group phase. There's all to play for across the board, especially in Group E, where four teams have a realistic chance of making it through to the knockout rounds. We're ready for a grandstand finish in the early hours of Thursday morning. Are you set for kick-off?

Inter Milan v River Plate tips

Milan must improve defensively

Inter Milan arrived at the Club World Cup following a disastrous showing in the UEFA Champions League final last month. Drawn against PSG in the decisive match, the Serie A club was flattened by the French Ligue 1 champions, suffering the embarrassment of a 5-0 thumping before a global audience. That piled on the pressure ahead of their trip to the United States, but Milan appear to be over the worst of that night in Munich. They're in the mix for a spot in the next round with one group tie remaining.

Inter Milan's first appearance since losing the Champions League final was against Monterrey last week. The Serie A side fell behind to an opening goal from Sergio Ramos with just 25 minutes on the clock. Fans would've been forgiven for fearing the worst, but Milan bounced back, with a goal from the ever-reliable Martinez just before the break rescuing a share of the spoils. Both teams had chances to win the match, but a draw was a fair result at the final whistle. Milan knew they had to do better.

Still finding their feet under Cristian Chivu's leadership, Inter Milan again lost the first goal when playing Urawa Reds on Saturday. Watanabe broke the deadlock in 11 minutes to silence the crowd, ensuring Milan's recent bad habit of losing the first goal continued. They needed another fightback, and got it thanks to strikes from Martinez on 78 and Carboni in added-on time. It was late and more than a little fortunate, but Inter Milan finally returned to winning ways. They must work on improving the defence, and I expect a more settled approach here.

River Plate lead the race

River Plate enter their third and final game from Group E in pole position. They are potentially 90 minutes from topping the pool and progressing to the knockout stages. They finished fifth in the Primera Division, but have handled themselves with credit in the United States. They travel to Lumen Field in Seattle with four points following an opening day win with a draw last time out. They've scored three goals and conceded one, with a +2 goal difference keeping them ahead of Milan and their +1 tally.

The Millionaires got the ball rolling with an impressive 3-1 win over Japanese side the Urawa Red Diamonds at Lumen Field before almost 12,000 fans earlier this month. Colidio got the opener inside 12 minutes before Driussi made it 2-0 before half-time. The Reds responded when Matsuo scored from the penalty spot, but Meza squashed any hopes of a late fightback when notching his team's third goal with 73 minutes on the clock. It was a real show of strength from River Plate, and fans hoped it was a sign of things to come.

Lovers of Marcelo Gallardo's team were brought crashing back to earth on matchday two when they managed only a share of the points. River Plate met the Mexican side, Monterrey, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena with more than 57,000 fans looking on. Although both teams had chances to win the match, neither showed the composure needed in the final third to turn opportunities into goals. Another draw would suit River Plate perfectly, sending them through.

There's value in the correct score

As is usually the case when making my big-match predictions from the Club World Cup for Flashscore, I will combine my first two picks to create a third bet at an eye-catching price. On this occasion, we'll play the correct score market for a small stake, giving us an interest. Having picked a draw from the match result and under 2.5 goals, 1-1 is the obvious pick in Seattle.

Betting on a 1-1 result would've earned you a winner at a nice price when Inter Milan played Monterrey. It almost landed again in the Italians' second game when they needed a stoppage-time winner from Carboni to get out of jail with a 2-1 result. Milan is moving in the right direction, but it remains in a transitional period following that heavy defeat to PSG and an unexpected change of manager.

A draw would also suit River Plate, moving them onto five points, which would be enough to secure their progress, possibly as division winners. They drew their last game and are set up to ensure they're hard to beat. River Plate will sit back and see what Milan brings, knowing the pressure is on their rivals to attack, make things happen, and win the points. Depending on what happens in the other match, we could see both Milan and River Plate run down the clock.

Inter Milan v River Plate odds

