Tether up Juventus stake; seek place on board

Crypto stable coin company Tether has increased its stake in Juventus.

According to Bloomberg , the shareholding has risen to 10.7% and Tether is now aiming for a seat on the Board of Directors.

News at the close of the stock market on Monday indicated the purchase of additional shares compared to the previous official communication, which gave Tether (already the second largest shareholder of Juve) at 10.12%.

The company, led by CEO Paolo Ardoino, has explained on several occasions how communication with Exor, which represents the ownership of the club and the Agnelli family, has always been very limited.

Bloomberg also quotes a Tether spokesperson stating: “Our interest is to ensure the club’s long-term success. We believe that having a say in key decisions is an integral part of this responsibility.”