Ibrahimovic blasts: Don't blame Messi! Inter Miami are a circus; their players have no idea!

AC Milan director and former PSG star Zlatan Ibrahimovic slammed Inter Miami's players and coach Javier Mascherano after their Club World Cup defeat.

PSG thrashed Inter Miami 4-0 in the round of 16 tie on Sunday, with all the goals coming in the first-half.

Asked if this was a humiliation for Inter Miami's Leo Messi, Ibrahimovic insisted: "Messi's defeat? No no, don't talk about the defeat as if it was his fault!

"Messi didn't lose, Inter Miami did! Have you seen this team? Messi plays among statues, not teammates! If he was in a real team, in Paris, in Manchester, in any big team, you would have seen the real lion."

The Swede was also quoted by Foot Mercato: "Messi only plays because he loves the game, because he can still do what 99% of players can't! But he's surrounded by those who run as if they were carrying bags of cement! There are no coaches, no stars, not even players who understand how to move without the ball! You want to blame Messi?

"When he plays with Ronaldo, with Mbappé, with Haaland, with Zlatan. Then you can talk! But today? No, no, no. That's not the Messi I know, he's a big ghost who plays in a circus! But be careful, if you give him a real team, he'll burn the stadium down again! Because quite simply. Messi is still Messi, but today? It's not his defeat, it's the defeat of Inter Miami and football."